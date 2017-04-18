Qatar invites Indonesia to Doha Forum

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - Qatar has invited Indonesian Vice President Jusuf Kalla to attend the Doha Forum, which will be held from May 14 to 15, 2017, to discuss global democracy and promote peace in the world.



The Qatar Ambassador to Indonesia, Ahmed Jassim Al Hammar, delivered the invitation during his visit to Kallas office in Jakarta on Monday.



According to Al Hammar, the forum will be attended by heads of states and government leaders, as well as leaders of international organizations.



The attendees will hold discussions on various sectors such as politics, economics, regional, and global issues, as well as refugee crisis.



"The main purpose of the Doha Forum is to open the widest discussion between the government and civilians about democracy and promoting peace in the world," Al Hammar added.



Additionally, the ambassador also discussed efforts to increase bilateral cooperation in sectors including economic, defense, and investment, in which the two countries are eager to intensify cooperation.



"Our talk was to seek efforts to widen and boost bilateral cooperation. Our bilateral relationship is very good," he stated.



Some investments of Qatar in Indonesia include financial services to trade sector such as Qatar National Bank, Indosat Ooredoo, and Matahari Mall that operate in Indonesia, Al Hammar added.(*)