No need for mass mobilization to Jakarta: Police chief

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - The Indonesian Police Chief Gen. Tito Karnavian has stressed that mass mobilization on the day of the Jakartas gubernatorial election on April 19 would not be necessary.



"I think there is no need for mass mobilization to Jakarta because we have the mechanism of election. We have it all here in Jakarta, we have Bawaslu (the election supervisory agency), witnesses, independent observers, media," Tito said at the Merdeka Palace, Jakarta on Monday.



He made the statement after a meeting with President Joko Widodo, Vice President Jusuf Kalla, Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal and Security Affairs Wiranto, Military Chief Gen. Gatot Nurmantyo, and chief of the State Intelligence Agency (BIN) Budi Gunawan.



"If there is any mass mobilization that tends to intimidate, the police would take legal action and in a more strict language, we could detain the perpetrators for at least 24 hours," Tito said.



The police would detain those who committed criminal act, carried weapons, and intimidate people.



"We can take legal action against them," Tito reiterated.



The police, he said, have deployed some 65,000 personnel, including 20,000 police personnel, 15,000 military and civil defence personnel. Under such a tight security, hopefully Jakarta will be safe and we assure that Jakartans could vote freely," Tito said.



The ban on mass mobilization was not only aimed at the movement called Tamasya Al-Maidah (Al-Maidah Tour), but also mobilization by other parties.



"The ban is not only applied for Tamasya Al-Maidah, but all parties, supporters of both candidates," the police chief added.



Earlier on the day, the Jakarta Police have released a circular prohibiting mass mobilization on the day of the Jakarta election.



The statement has banned any attempt of mass mobilization that may result in physical or psychological intimidation of voters.



Should any group of people from outside Jakarta attempt to engage in such activity, the National Police, the Army and all relevant institutions will take preventive measures by searching the group on the road, and they will be asked to return to their hometown.



Those who fail to comply with the instruction are subject to sanctions in accordance with legal procedures, the statement says.



The statement was signed by Jakarta Police chief Insp. Gen. Mochamad Iriawan, Jakarta General Elections Commission (KPU Jakarta) head Sumarno and Jakarta Elections Supervisory Agency (Panwaslu) head Mimah Susanti on Monday. (*)