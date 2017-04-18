Any disruption to Jakarta election will be dealt with: Minister

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - Indonesias chief political and security minister Wiranto said here on Monday that any disruption to Jakarta election on Wednesday would be dealt with.



He stated that any disruption to the runoff election would be neutralized.



"The commander of TNI (military), the Indonesia Police chief, and the chief of the State Intelligence Agency (BIN) have conducted close coordination so that any activity considered to disrupt the second round election would be eliminated or neutralized," he noted at the Merdeka State Palace after meeting President Joko Widodo, Vice President Jusuf Kalla, TNI Commander General Gatot Nurmantyo, Indonesia Police chief General Tito Karnavian, and BIN Chief Budi Gunawan.



"We hope people would remain calm and not be influenced by any provocation and intimidation to vote according to their preference. This way a leader who has quality and competence to advance Jakarta will be elected," he remarked.



Wiranto reiterated Widodos statement that the government would protect the rights of all citizens to vote.



"The president just now explained that the rights of the citizens to vote will be protected by the constitution. Therefore, he called on all eligible citizens to exercise their rights, because it is their obligation to elect a leader," he stated.



Wiranto asserted that he had also conducted a coordination meeting at his office with regard to the election on Wednesday.



"The essence is how security apparatus could build conducive situation to assure that people could vote peacefully without fear or pressure from others that could affect their decision.



He assured that security apparatus had already made maximum preparations to assure that the second round of election would run peacefully, orderly, and smoothly.



Wiranto asserted that possible security disruptions could be eliminated if people would not be easily provoked.



"The threat would be non-existent if the community is calm and not affected by any provocation or intimidation to exercise their right well according to the rules. If people would follow the rules and entrust the security to the authorities and would not interfere in the matter, then everything will be smooth," he reiterated.



Jakarta Metropolitan Police chief Inspector General Mochamad Iriawans recent decision to issue a declaration banning mass mobilization is one way to neutralize such situations.



Under the declaration, no one is allowed to conduct mass mobilization at polling stations that could physically or psychologically intimidate people who would cast their ballots at polling stations.



He remarked that the KPU (General Election Commission) and Bawaslu (election supervisor) would manage the election.



Wiranto stated that the TNI, police, and other security agencies concerned would prevent any group from outside Jakarta that would conduct mobilization. They would also check them while they are still on the way and ask them to return, besides sending back those who are already in Jakarta.



In case they violate the rules after insisting on coming to Jakarta, they will be punished according to the procedures.



Iriawan signed the declaration along with KPU chairman Sumarno and Bawaslu chief Mimah Susanti on April 17.(*)