IE expo China 2017, more than an exhibition for environmental industry
– 100,000m2 of exhibition area featuring 9 Halls
– 1,500+ exhibitors and 48,000+ professional visitors expected
– 200+ concurrent meetings and symposiums featuring 200+ speakers from the business
SHANGHAI--(Antara/BUSINESS WIRE)-- IE expo China 2017, Asia’s largest and most influential environmental exhibition, will be open on May 4-6, 2017 at Shanghai New International Expo Centre. The 18th edition will be held in 9 exhibition halls displaying cutting-edge technologies and the most innovative solutions in areas including water & sewage treatment, waste management, site remediation, air pollution control and air purification, along with various concurrent meetings and symposiums.
At the 2017 edition of IE expo China, visitors will see regular exhibitors including Veolia, SUEZ, Huber, KSB, VAG, Andritz, Heyl, E+H, Dow, EISENMANN, Durr, Heraeus, Zoomlion, BHS, ENSA, TITECH and ALLU. Apart from Italy, Germany, USA, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan and Switzerland, EU, Denmark and Austria will also set up pavilions.
IE expo China 2017 is more than an exhibition. By holding a range of concurrent meetings and symposiums, it will create an effective business and networking platform for Chinese and international professionals in the environmental sector.
The 3rd Innovation Pavilion and Exchange Symposium, as one of the key activities during the event, aims to accelerate the development of water technologies and connect innovative enterprises with investors. Among companies from New Sky from the U.S. to Reali Technologies from Israel, the organizer Isle Utilities will pick 8 of them to present their cutting-edge innovations such as SulfurCycle-R Process and judge which water technology best suits the Chinese market. Meanwhile, during the International Business Matching session, overseas enterprises will gather, including EU-SME Instrument – an organization that will bring 15 delegations of EU SMEs and EU Government representatives to meet with Chinese enterprises at EU-Pavilion.
IE expo Summit Forum will be upgraded to China Environmental Technology Conference 2017 with four new partners: the ASEM Water Resources Research and Development Center, the China Resource Recycling Association, German RETech Partnership and the Foreign Economic Cooperation Office. Hot issues and best practices will be discussed and shared at the Conference and 8 sub-sectors including International Sector, Water Sector, Air Pollution Control & Air Purification Sector, Waste Sector, Site Remediation Sector, Environment Monitoring Sector, Innovative Technology Sector.
For free admission and other info, please visit: http://ie-expo.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170412005511/en/
Contacts
Messe Muenchen Zhongmao Co., Ltd.
Ketty ZHANG, +86-21-23521128 / 20205539
Fax: +86-21-23521088
ketty.zhang@mm-sh.com
Source: Messe Muenchen Zhongmao Co., Ltd.
