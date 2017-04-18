KPK investigates PKB lawmaker in corruption case

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) will question lawmaker Musa Zainuddin as a witness in the investigation of a graft case involving another lawmaker Yudi Widiana.



"Musa, a lawmaker of the Nation Awakening Party (PKB) will be questioned as a witness in the case of the Prosperous Justice Party (PKS) lawmaker Yudi, a suspect in alleged corruption in a project of the Public Works and Housing Ministry in 2016, KPK spokesman Febri Diansyah said here on Tuesday.



KPK also will bring in the commissioner of PT Cahayamas Perkasa So Kok Seng alias Aseng to testify in the same case.



KPK already arrested Musa Zainuddin and So Kok Seng alias Aseng in the bribery case in the road construction project. Yudi Widiana, however, has not been put in detention as he had never been officially investigated by KPK.



"Musa Zainuddin, a lawmaker of the Commission V of the Parliament is charged with accepting a bribe or an offer of Rp7 billion from Abdul Khoir, the president director of PT Windhu Tunggal Utama," Febri said earlier.



Yudi Widiana was named a suspect on charge of receiving a graft or an offer of graft of Rp4 billion from So Kok Seng.



If found guilty the two faced a maximum jail term of 20 years and a fine of up to Rp1 billion each.



KPK raided the office of Yudi at the Parliament and his houses in Jakarta and Cimahi and found Rp100 million and US$5,000 last year.



Khohir and a number of other lawmakers and officials of the Public Works and Housing Ministry were already convicted in the same case.(*)