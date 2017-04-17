Business center being built in border area with Malaysia

Badau, W Kalimantan (ANTARA News) - Indonesia is building the Badau Business Center in the Indonesia-Malaysia border area in Badau Sub-district, Kapuas Hulu, West Kalimantan, as the Indonesian Home that will become an industrial center for business in the region.



"The Badau Business Center is purely being built using private funds, as I want to work for the state," Heni Sudayat, a Badau investor, stated here on Tuesday.



Sudayat noted that three hectares of land had been prepared for the construction of the business center.



As the son of the Indonesian community, which currently resides in the border area, Sudayat is determined to carry out the development independently as a means to assert Indonesias independence.



"We should not always complain about what our country has offered us, but we must introspect about the things we have done for advancing our nation," Sudayat emphasized.



Sudayat pointed out that the complex of the Badau Business Center will feature a swimming pool, restaurant, waterfront, and several public facilities that can help to boost Indonesias image in the border areas.



"Let us do and build something for the development of our nation without always depending on the government funds, especially for the border areas," Sudayat added.



Badau Sub-district is one of the border areas that had a border crossing post between Indonesia and Malaysia. The post had been inaugurated by President Joko Widodo some time ago.(*)