State companies perform better: Minister

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - State Enterprises (BUMN) Minister Rini Soemarno said here on Tuesday state companies have performed better than they did three years earlier.



"My thanks to all employees of the BUMN Ministry. After my time here for 2.5 years , we are much better than it was three years ago," Rini said addressing the 19th anniversary ceremony of the ministry here on Tuesday.



In the past the BUMN Ministry worked only like a post office doing paper works issuing license for state companies, she said.



"Now the Ministry functions more effectively like a corporation, a supervisor and a regulator representing the government," she said.



She said she was proud for having succeeded in putting state companies under a ministry from earlier operating separately under various ministries.



The minister reminded state companies of the importance of transforming into a digital world their working system to keep pace with the modernity.



"All officials and employees of state companies have to be ready for digital world," she was quoted as saying earlier.(*)