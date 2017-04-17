Bali`s exports of jewelry shoot up 38.54 percent
Denpasar, Bali (ANTARA News) - Balis exports of jewelry shot up 38.54 percent in value to US$6.71 million in February from US$4.85 million in January this year.
"Year-on-year, the export value was 37.75 percent higher than US$4.87 million in February, 2016, head of the Balis office of the Central Bureau of Statistics Adi Nugroho said here on Tuesday.
Adi said jewelry exports made up 14.88 percent of Balis export earning of US$45.15 million in February, which grew from US$39.12 million in the previous month, 2017.
Singapore was the largest buyer accounting for 26.3 percent of Balis exports of jewelry in February. Other buyers included the United States, Australia, , China, the Netherlands, Hong Kong , France and Japan.
Silver and gold ornaments are only one of 17 types of Balis products of household industry, which has grown fast especially in the village of Celuk, regency of Gianyar.
There are at least 497 silver and gold craftsmen in the village of Celuk.
Foreign tourists visiting Bali are potential buyers of jewelry for souvenir.(*)
