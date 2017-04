Toshiba launches H bridge driver IC for low-voltage 2.5V drive

Main Features of New Products

TOKYO--(Antara/BUSINESS WIRE)-- Toshiba Corporation 's (TOKYO: 6502) Storage & Electronic Devices Solutions Company today announced the launch of "TC78H630FNG," "TC78H621FNG," and "TC78H611FNG," additions to its line-up of H bridge[1] driver ICs for DC brushed motors and stepping motors used in the mobile battery-drive equipment, home appliances, and housing and facility equipment. Sample shipments* start today with mass production scheduled for end of July.This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170418005703/en/ TC78H630FNG has one H bridge with a 2A rating and is suitable for the large current drive of DC brushed motors. Additionally, making on-resistance[2] 0.4Ω (sum of upper and lower: typ.) in the motor driver output block allows the IC to realize a large current drive for motors.TC78H621FNG and TC78H611FNG have two H bridges with 1A ratings, and are suitable for driving bipolar stepping motors or two DC brushed motors.This series supports 2.5V to 15V power supply for driving motors, and diverse applications include mobile devices (cameras and small printers) with a 3.7V lithium-ion battery, home appliances with 5V or 12V power supply (refrigerators and air-conditioners), and housing and facility equipment (smart meters, hot-water supply machines, water supply valves of water service, and electronic locks).* Abnormality detection functions (over current detection, thermal shutdown circuit, and under voltage lockout circuit) improve safety in driving the motor.* Consumption current of approximately 0μA (typ.) in standby mode (in case of motor stop) is realized.* Shoot-through current protection is incorporated. The motor can be controlled without considering the dead time in switching output ON and OFF.Part No.Note 1: A circuit formed by aligning transistors in an H form. Used to drive DC brushed motors and stepping motors with forward and reverse control.Note 2: Resistance when current flows. The lower values enable low dissipations for driving motors and reducing a heat generation.* Sample here refers to "samples for functional evaluation," which may differ from the mass production product in specifications.For more information about the new products, please visit:TC78H630FNGTC78H621FNGTC78H611FNG