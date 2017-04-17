TOP NEWS | Latest News | Press Release
Toshiba launches H bridge driver IC for low-voltage 2.5V drive

27 minutes ago | 83 Views
Toshiba: "TC78H630FNG," "TC78H621FNG," and "TC78H611FNG," additions to its line-up of H bridge driver ICs for DC brushed motors and stepping motors. (Antara/BUSINESS WIRE)
TOKYO--(Antara/BUSINESS WIRE)-- Toshiba Corporation's (TOKYO: 6502) Storage & Electronic Devices Solutions Company today announced the launch of “TC78H630FNG,” “TC78H621FNG,” and “TC78H611FNG,” additions to its line-up of H bridge[1] driver ICs for DC brushed motors and stepping motors used in the mobile battery-drive equipment, home appliances, and housing and facility equipment. Sample shipments* start today with mass production scheduled for end of July.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170418005703/en/

TC78H630FNG has one H bridge with a 2A rating and is suitable for the large current drive of DC brushed motors. Additionally, making on-resistance[2] 0.4Ω (sum of upper and lower: typ.) in the motor driver output block allows the IC to realize a large current drive for motors.

TC78H621FNG and TC78H611FNG have two H bridges with 1A ratings, and are suitable for driving bipolar stepping motors or two DC brushed motors.

This series supports 2.5V to 15V power supply for driving motors, and diverse applications include mobile devices (cameras and small printers) with a 3.7V lithium-ion battery, home appliances with 5V or 12V power supply (refrigerators and air-conditioners), and housing and facility equipment (smart meters, hot-water supply machines, water supply valves of water service, and electronic locks).

Main Features of New Products

    * Abnormality detection functions (over current detection, thermal shutdown circuit, and under voltage lockout circuit) improve safety in driving the motor.
    * Consumption current of approximately 0μA (typ.) in standby mode (in case of motor stop) is realized.
    * Shoot-through current protection is incorporated. The motor can be controlled without considering the dead time in switching output ON and OFF.

 

Main Specifications
 
Part No.

  TC78H630FNG   TC78H621FNG   TC78H611FNG

Features


Suitable for large
current drive of DC
brushed motor

 

Suitable for driving
stepping motors

 

Suitable for driving 2
DC brushed motors

Power
supply
voltage
(operating
range)


Power supply for motor drive: 2.5 to 15V
Logic power supply: 2.7 to 5.5V

Output
current
(Absolute
maximum
ratings)



2.1 A



1.1 A



1.1 A

Number of
H bridge
Channels


1ch
2ch
2ch

 

Drive
motor


- DC brushed motor
Compatible with
brake mode


- Stepping motor

Full step:
Controllable 3-ports

Half step:
Controllable 4-ports

- DC brushed motor


- Stepping motor

Full step:
Controllable 4-ports

Half step:
Controllable 4-ports

- DC brushed motor
Compatible with
brake mode

Output ON
resistance
(Sum of
Upper and
Lower)



0.4 Ω (typ.)

 


0.8 Ω (typ.)

 


0.8 Ω (typ.)

Safety
function


Over current detection
Thermal shutdown
Under voltage lockout

Shoot-through current protection

Package   TSSOP16


    Note 1: A circuit formed by aligning transistors in an H form. Used to drive DC brushed motors and stepping motors with forward and reverse control.
    Note 2: Resistance when current flows. The lower values enable low dissipations for driving motors and reducing a heat generation.

* Sample here refers to “samples for functional evaluation,” which may differ from the mass production product in specifications.

For more information about the new products, please visit:

TC78H630FNG
https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/info/lookup.jsp?pid=TC78H630FNG&region=apc&lang=en

TC78H621FNG
https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/info/lookup.jsp?pid=TC78H621FNG&region=apc&lang=en

TC78H611FNG
https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/info/lookup.jsp?pid=TC78H611FNG&region=apc&lang=en

Customer Inquiries
Mixed Signal IC Sales and Marketing Department
Tel+81-44-548-2821
https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/ap-en/contact.html

*Information in this document, including product prices and specifications, content of services and contact information, is current on the date of the announcement but is subject to change without prior notice.

About Toshiba

Toshiba Corporation, a Fortune Global 500 company, channels world-class capabilities in advanced electronic and electrical product and systems into three focus business fields: Energy that sustains everyday life, that is cleaner and safer; Infrastructure that sustains quality of life; and Storage that sustains the advanced information society. Guided by the principles of The Basic Commitment of the Toshiba Group, “Committed to People, Committed to the Future”, Toshiba promotes global operations and is contributing to the realization of a world where generations to come can live better lives.

Founded in Tokyo in 1875, today’s Toshiba is at the heart of a global network of 550 consolidated companies employing 188,000 people worldwide, with annual sales surpassing 5.6 trillion yen (US$50 billion). (As of March 31, 2016.)
To find out more about Toshiba, visit www.toshiba.co.jp/index.htm

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170418005703/en/

Contacts

Media Inquiries:
Toshiba Corporation
Storage & Electronic Devices Solutions Company
Chiaki Nagasawa, +81-3-3457-4963
semicon-NR-mailbox@ml.toshiba.co.jp


Source: Toshiba Corporation Storage & Electronic Devices Solutions Company
