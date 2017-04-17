Toshiba launches H bridge driver IC for low-voltage 2.5V drive
This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170418005703/en/
TC78H630FNG has one H bridge with a 2A rating and is suitable for the large current drive of DC brushed motors. Additionally, making on-resistance[2] 0.4Ω (sum of upper and lower: typ.) in the motor driver output block allows the IC to realize a large current drive for motors.
TC78H621FNG and TC78H611FNG have two H bridges with 1A ratings, and are suitable for driving bipolar stepping motors or two DC brushed motors.
This series supports 2.5V to 15V power supply for driving motors, and diverse applications include mobile devices (cameras and small printers) with a 3.7V lithium-ion battery, home appliances with 5V or 12V power supply (refrigerators and air-conditioners), and housing and facility equipment (smart meters, hot-water supply machines, water supply valves of water service, and electronic locks).
Main Features of New Products
* Abnormality detection functions (over current detection, thermal shutdown circuit, and under voltage lockout circuit) improve safety in driving the motor.
* Consumption current of approximately 0μA (typ.) in standby mode (in case of motor stop) is realized.
* Shoot-through current protection is incorporated. The motor can be controlled without considering the dead time in switching output ON and OFF.
Main Specifications
Part No.
|TC78H630FNG
|TC78H621FNG
|TC78H611FNG
|
Features
|
|
Suitable for large
|
Suitable for driving
|
Suitable for driving 2
|
Power
|
|
Power supply for motor drive: 2.5 to 15V
Logic power supply: 2.7 to 5.5V
|
Output
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Number of
|
|1ch
|
|2ch
|
|2ch
|
Drive
|
|
- DC brushed motor
|
|
- Stepping motor
Full step:
Half step:
- DC brushed motor
|
|
- Stepping motor
Full step:
Half step:
- DC brushed motor
|
Output ON
|
|
|
|
|
Safety
|
|
Over current detection
Thermal shutdown
Under voltage lockout
Shoot-through current protection
|Package
|TSSOP16
Note 1: A circuit formed by aligning transistors in an H form. Used to drive DC brushed motors and stepping motors with forward and reverse control.
Note 2: Resistance when current flows. The lower values enable low dissipations for driving motors and reducing a heat generation.
* Sample here refers to “samples for functional evaluation,” which may differ from the mass production product in specifications.
For more information about the new products, please visit:
TC78H630FNG
https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/info/lookup.jsp?pid=TC78H630FNG®ion=apc&lang=en
TC78H621FNG
https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/info/lookup.jsp?pid=TC78H621FNG®ion=apc&lang=en
TC78H611FNG
https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/info/lookup.jsp?pid=TC78H611FNG®ion=apc&lang=en
Customer Inquiries
Mixed Signal IC Sales and Marketing Department
Tel+81-44-548-2821
https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/ap-en/contact.html
*Information in this document, including product prices and specifications, content of services and contact information, is current on the date of the announcement but is subject to change without prior notice.
About Toshiba
Toshiba Corporation, a Fortune Global 500 company, channels world-class capabilities in advanced electronic and electrical product and systems into three focus business fields: Energy that sustains everyday life, that is cleaner and safer; Infrastructure that sustains quality of life; and Storage that sustains the advanced information society. Guided by the principles of The Basic Commitment of the Toshiba Group, “Committed to People, Committed to the Future”, Toshiba promotes global operations and is contributing to the realization of a world where generations to come can live better lives.
Founded in Tokyo in 1875, today’s Toshiba is at the heart of a global network of 550 consolidated companies employing 188,000 people worldwide, with annual sales surpassing 5.6 trillion yen (US$50 billion). (As of March 31, 2016.)
To find out more about Toshiba, visit www.toshiba.co.jp/index.htm
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170418005703/en/
Contacts
Media Inquiries:
Toshiba Corporation
Storage & Electronic Devices Solutions Company
Chiaki Nagasawa, +81-3-3457-4963
semicon-NR-mailbox@ml.toshiba.co.jp
Source: Toshiba Corporation Storage & Electronic Devices Solutions Company
- Toshiba launches H bridge driver IC for low-voltage 2.5V drive 27 minutes ago
- IE expo China 2017, more than an exhibition for environmental industry 8 hours ago
- Brand upgrading: Chinese auto giant JAC announces bold new branding strategy at annual conference 17th April 2017
- Toshiba launches high-voltage multi-channel solenoid and unipolar motor driver IC 17th April 2017
- Toshiba expands line-up of ARM® Cortex®-M-based microcontrollers 13th April 2017
- Yukio Kanao named General Manager of Imperial Hotel, Tokyo 13th April 2017
- SAISON INFORMATION SYSTEMS: Introducing the latest version of DataSpider Mini for Excel, the system integration tool which enables Excel automation, for ASEAN 11th April 2017
- Mitsui Chemicals; startup of electrolyte solution production facilities at Nagoya works 10th April 2017