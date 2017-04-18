Lawmaker hopes Jakarta gubernatorial election would be free of fraud

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - Deputy House Speaker Fadli Zon hopes that the second round gubernatorial election (pilkada) in Jakarta could be implemented without fraud, and the election results would be free of manipulation.



"I hope the second round pilkada in Jakarta, which is to be organized tomorrow, will be peaceful and safe, fair, and free of fraud and manipulation," Fadli Zon of Gerindra Party said at the Parliament Building here on Tuesday.



He also hoped there would be no fake voters and no provocation, and the results would be purely based on the voice of the public and not engineered.



On a report on several people outside Jakarta planning to come to the capital to help supervise the elections, he stated that it happened because of the previous precedence of intimidation by several supporters of a certain candidate during the first round pilkada.



"Many wanted to help supervise the implementation of pilkada to protect it from fraud and intimidation," he noted.



He remarked that his party, Gerindra, will also deploy its members to help supervise pilkada.



"Gerindra cadres will go around because we do not want any fraud during pilkada, and there should be no intervention and fraud," he revealed.(*)