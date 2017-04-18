Police ban mass mobilization during runoff of Jakarta gubernatorial election

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - The Jakarta Metropolitan Police has issued an announcement banning the mobilization of masses during the day of the runoff of the capitals gubernatorial election scheduled on Apr 19.



"The announcement is clear that we will thwart the mobilization of masses and will send them back (to their hometowns)," Chief of the Jakarta Metropolitan Police Inspector General M. Iriawan stated here on Tuesday.



He said the police will take stern measures against anyone found guilty of committing a criminal offense by mobilizing masses in Jakarta during the runoff of the gubernatorial election.



"We will take stern measures against anybody who tries to disrupt the election," he emphasized.



A total of 64,523 security personnel from the National Police, Indonesian Military, and the Community Protection Agency (Linmas) will be deployed across the capital to maintain security during the election, he remarked.



He made assurance that the Jakarta Metropolitan Police, along with the leadership of the Jakarta Regional Military Command, the Election Supervisory Body, and the General Election Commission of the Jakarta chapters, will maintain security in the capital during the election.



He revealed that two Linmas members along with a police officer and a military member will be deployed at each polling station during the election.



A total of 13,032 polling stations will be tightly guarded by the security personnel, he added.(*)