Police, military to jointly guard Jakarta gubernatorial election

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - National Police Chief General Tito Karnavian has highlighted the synergy between the National Police (Polri) and the Indonesian Defense Forces (TNI) to guard the second round of the gubernatorial election (pilkada) in Jakarta.



"I personally view that the main key to success is harmony and synergy between the TNI and Polri," Karnavian stated here, Tuesday.



Polri and the TNI have, so far, worked hand-in-hand to maintain peace in Jakarta, particularly during major events, he added.



Jakarta is a barometer of Indonesia, with all its dynamism, but the Polri and TNI are always ready to maintain security, he remarked.



The TNI and Polri are focusing on securing the capital city, as they are neutral and have no voting rights in the elections, he stated.



Every polling station will be guarded by a police man and a military officer. Jakarta has some 13 thousand polling stations.



Besides this, the officers will also guard the sub-districts, municipalities, districts, and provinces, he revealed.



Karnavian is optimistic that over 60 thousand officers to be deployed during pilkada would be able to maintain peace and order in the capital city.



Meanwhile, a total of 64,523 joint police and military security personnel will be deployed to secure the run-off election in Jakarta on Wednesday, according to Metro Jaya Police Chief Inspector General M. Iriawan.



"We have informed the coordinating minister for political, law, and security affairs that 64,523 joint police and military personnel will secure the second round of the regional election in Jakarta," Iriawan remarked here on Monday.



Iriawan noted that the deployment of such a security force is a step taken by the state, as the capital Jakarta is the barometer of the nation and continues to remain in the national and international spotlight.



In the meantime, President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has appealed to all residents eligible to vote to exercise their rights without fear, as he had ordered all state apparatuses, the military, and police to ensure security for the peaceful implementation of the election for the next Jakarta governor and vice governor.



"The people must be able to exercise their rights without any disruption or intimidation from any party," President Jokowi remarked after meeting Military Commander General Gatot Nurmantyo, Indonesia Police Chief General Tito Karnavian, and the chief of the State Intelligence Agency General Budi Gunawan at the Merdeka State Palace on Monday.



He believed that the Jakarta gubernatorial election would produce the best leader for Jakarta.



"I believe, God willing, the democratic process in Jakarta will be smooth, clean, orderly, and produce a leader who is really the pick and choice of the people of Jakarta," the head of state added.



Incumbent Basuki Tjahaja Purnama and his running mate, Djarot Saiful Hidayat, will compete against Anies Baswedan who pairs with Sandiaga Uno in the local election to be held on April 19, 2017.(*)