Golkar to change leadership of its faction in DPR

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - The Golkar Party will replace Kahar Muzakir from his position as the chairman of its faction in the House or Representatives (DPR), the partys Secretary General Idrus Marham stated.



"In order to maintain work effectiveness, both Golkars executive board and its faction in the DPR must be in a good position. For this purpose, we will re-elect the leadership (of the faction)," Marham noted in Jakarta on Tuesday.



However, he remarked that Golkar has yet to decide on a substitute for Muzakir. The replacement should not be misconstrued as a sacking but instead as an act of organizational change to boost the party to carry out more intensive and effective work.



According to Marham, the replacement is related to the position of Muzakir in the executive board as the chief party coordinator who plays a key role in running the political machinery of the party.



"The change (in the party leadership) is (usually) done due to a mistake, but in this case, he did not make any mistake. It is done to boost performance," Marham emphasized.



Marham clarified that the change is being made not because Muzakir had failed in executing the partys missions. He is, in fact, the closest cadre to the general chairman of Golkar. He was the chief of the success team for Setya Novanto, the general chairman, during the Extraordinary National Meeting of Golkar held recently.



According to Marham, Muzakir needs to concentrate on conducting party verification work in June 2017, which is part of the phases for the 2019 general election.



"We will, in the near future, announce his substitute, as now it is still in the process," Marham pointed out.



Marham said the general chairman of Golkar will select a substitute for Muzakir.(*)