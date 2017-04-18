14 yachts from eight countries arrive in Sabang

Sabang, Aceh (ANTARA News) - As many as 14 yachts from eight European and Asian countries have arrived in Indonesias westernmost island of Sabang to participate in the Sabang Marine Festival (SMF) to be held on April 19-23, 2017.



The yachts had arrived in the bay of Weh (Sabang) Island, Aceh, two days ago, Fauzi Umau, chairman of the organizing committee, noted in a statement, here, Monday.



The SMF will be officially opened on Friday (Apr 21), he remarked.



The participating countries include the UK, the US, the Netherlands, Australia, New Zealand, France, and Germany.



Among the foreign yachts are the Kiwi Dream, Roke, Saltire, Aku Ankka, Katy DID, Drifter, Emalina, Rest Less. Wairima, Astarte, Timshal, Torapa, Morning Star, Captain Jack, and Mariposa, carrying aboard 40 tourists.



This year, 36 yachts have confirmed their participation in the SMF, as compared to 20 yachts, last year.



Activities during the SMF will include a rowing race and traditional games, such as wooden sandal and climbing a betel nut tree races.



"We hope that foreign participants would mingle with the local villagers while participating in the traditional races," he noted.



The festival is aimed at promoting the scenic beauty and maritime potential of Sabang as well as introducing the Marine Lhok Wek Pier to foreign sailors.



Aceh also hopes to lure more tourists by designating Sabang as a yacht tourist destination.



The government is granting a special facility to foreign participants by offering single-door, swift registration services for the quarantine, immigration, custom, and port or QICP process that merely takes 50-90 minutes at the Sabang harbor.



Aceh Governor Zaini Abdullah has set a target of attracting one million tourists to Sabang in 2017.



He said the number of tourists to Sabang has increased annually, from 450 thousand in 2013 to 500 thousand in 2014, and 700 thousand in 2015.(*)