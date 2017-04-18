KPK questions three witnesses over Bakamla graft case

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) has set a date to question three witnesses in the investigation of alleged corruption in the procurement of monitoring satellite by the Indonesian Coast Guard agency in 2016.



The three witnesses would be questioned in the corruption case with suspect Nofel Hasan (NH), head of the Bakamlas Organization and Planning Bureau, KPK spokesman Febri Diansyah said here on Tuesday.



The three include two individuals - Achad Halim and Bram Louis Alexander and the managing director of PT ROHDE and SCHWARZ Indonesia Erwin S Arif.



KPK only recently named Nofel Hasan (NH), who was charged with receiving a graft of US$104,500, in the procurement of the Rp200 billion monitoring satellite.



Nofel is the fifth suspect in the same case . Earlier, KPK already named four suspects including a Bakamla deputy Eko Susilo Hadi, arrested in a caught-red-handed operation by KPK in mid December, 2016.



Three of the suspects now stand trial and will face a maximum jail term of 20 years with a fine of up to Rp1 billion if found guilty.



In the court investigation earlier this month a number of lawmakers including Ali Fahmi alias Fahmi Al Habsy, Eva Sundari, Bertus Merlas and Fayakun Andriadi were implicated as receiving graft money.(*)