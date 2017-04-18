Indonesia, Germany discuss comprehensive partnership

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - The governments of Indonesia and Germany have discussed the implementation of the Jakarta Declaration, as stated on the official website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Tuesday.



The implementation of the Jakarta Declaration, which is a comprehensive partnership between the two countries launched in 2012, was discussed at the 2nd Indonesian-German Bilateral Steering Committee in Jakarta on Monday (April 17).



The Indonesian delegation was led by Director General of American and European Regions, Muhammad Anshor.



The delegation of both countries agreed to submit reports on the implementation of the declaration and recommendations to the Indonesian President and the German Chancellor.



According to Anshor, the declaration will prioritize on vocational education, maritime cooperation, and energy, through the establishment of a memorandum of understanding.



Indonesia and Germany had renewed their bilateral cooperation at a meeting between Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno L.P. Marsudi and German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel on the sidelines of the G20 meeting in Bonn, Germany, in Feb 2017.



The renewal of the bilateral cooperation is a follow up of President Joko Widodos visit to Germany in April 2016.



In general, the cooperation covers economy, energy resources, maritime education, and vocational training. Both ministers also agreed to discuss the expansion of comprehensive cooperation between Indonesia and Germany.



Speaking on the vocational training, German Foreign Minister stressed that the education system will succeed only if there are active roles, collaborations, and a high sense of responsibilities of the companies and labor organizations.



Meanwhile, Marsudi invited German investors to develop Marine and Fisheries Center in the outer islands of Indonesia. She hoped that the bilateral cooperation can be directed in accordance with national development priorities.



Economically, the two foreign ministers agreed to accelerate the completion of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership between Indonesia and the European Union.



"As two biggest economies, Indonesia in Southeast Asia and Germany in the European Union, it is natural to have a close and intensive cooperative relationship in terms of economy," Marsudi noted.(*)