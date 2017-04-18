Former president Megawati proposes second Asia-Africa conference

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - Former Indonesian president Megawati Soekarnoputri has proposed a second Asia-Africa Conference to evaluate various problems caused as a result of globalization and free market.



"The time has come for us to seriously think of another Asia-Africa Conference. It may be called the second (Asia-Africa Conference)," she said at the State Palace here on Tuesday.



She made the remarks in front of President Joko Widodo, Vice President Jusuf Kalla, Working Cabinet ministers, and ambassadors of friendly countries.



The first Asia-Africa Conference was held in Bandung, West Java, on April 18, 1955. The conference, which brought together 29 countries, was aimed at encouraging economic and cultural cooperation among Asian and African countries and fighting against colonialism.



"It is time for us to evaluate a wide range of problems caused by globalization and free markets. The world considers the Asia-Africa Conference important and useful for the civilization at present and in the future," he stated.



She noted that the second Asia-Africa Conference is essential as all countries in the world are interconnected.



"I believe that all countries in the world are connected to each other right now," she said.



Indonesia hosted the commemoration of the 60th anniversary of the Asia-Africa Conference in 2015. The event was held in Jakarta from April 19 to 2015 and in Bandung on April 24, 2015.



As many as 69 heads of state/government from 109 countries took part in the event, which was also attended by representatives from 17 observer countries, 20 international agencies, and 1,426 foreign and domestic media representatives.(*)