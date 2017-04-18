Government to build Rp3 trillion dam in Jayawijaya

Wamena, Papua (ANTARA News) - The Central Government will build a dam to cost Rp3 trillion in the regency of Jayawijaya, Papua to be completed in 2019.



Deputy General Chairman of the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce for Eastern Indonesia Andi Ruman N Karumpa said the project is currently in the process of designing.



"The water reservoir will supply clean water for farmers in Jayawijaya and people living in the mountainous area," Andi Rumah said when opening a meeting of the leaders of the Papua branch of the Indonesian Federation of National Construction Executives (Gapensi)in this municipal town of the Jayawijaya district on Tuesday.



He said President Joko Widodo wanted the project to be completed in 2019.



Meanwhile Jayawijaya Regent John Wempi Wetipo said he welcomed the plan of the central government to provide clean water for his district.



"We thanks the government as we have no money to build big projects such as the dam," John said, adding the Jayawijaya district administration has a lot of ideas to develop the district but all would need large fund.



He said he hope development programs in this district would have support from the provincial and central governments.(*)