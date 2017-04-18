Indonesian, Saudi police chiefs discuss bilateral cooperation

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - Indonesian Police Chief Gen. Tito Karnavian met his Saudi Arabian counterpart Lt Gen. Othman bin Nasser Al Mehridj to discuss bilateral cooperation to follow up on the agreement signed during King Salmans recent Indonesia visit.



"We want to follow up on the memorandum of understanding signed at the Bogor Palace that was witnessed by King Salman and President Jokowi. We have agreed on cooperation in the field of education. Saudi Arabian officers could receive training in Bandung, while we also seek possible training in Saudi for our officers," Karnavian remarked.



In addition to cooperation in police education, the two generals have also discussed cooperation in counterterrorism, exchange of information on terrorism, human trafficking, and drugs-related cases.



"Issues on protection for Indonesians who perform Umrah and Hajj as well as Indonesian workers in Saudi were also discussed," he added.



After the meeting at the police headquarters, Lt Gen. Mehridj continued his visit to the police investigation unit, the mobile police headquarters.



Karnavian said the visit will enhance cooperation between the two institutions.



"I am optimistic that the relations between the Indonesian and Saudi Arabian police would improve in the future to better face global challenges," Karnavian added.(*)