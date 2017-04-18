North Kalimantan readies 15 hectares to build Bulungan prison

Nunukan, N. Kalimantan (ANTARA News) - The government of North Kalimantan has prepared 15 hectares of land for the construction of a new prison in Bulungan District, North Kalimantan Governor Irianto Lambrie stated.



The provincial administration has released the land in the Gunung Seriang Village of Tanjung Selor, and it will also build road infrastructure in the area, Lambrie noted in a statement here, Tuesday.



"Considering that our prisons in the districts of Tarakan and Nunukan have been operating at overcapacity, the development of the new prison in Bulungan is expected to solve the problem," he explained.



He asserted that the provinces limited budget will not hinder its development.



The plan has been welcomed by Legal and Human Rights Minister Yasonna Laoly, and the ministry will help to design the prison having adequate facilities.



According to the minister, the authority will need Rp70 billion to construct the prison. He also welcomed the governors plan to involve private companies in the construction through the corporate social responsibility program.(*)