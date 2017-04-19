Indonesians urged to accept Jakarta election result: President

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - President Joko Widodo called on the entire Indonesians to accept whatever the result of the second round of the Jakarta gubernatorial election here Wednesday, saying that the nations unity in diversity should remain intact.



"This election process is expected to run smoothly, and produce the best and most trusted Jakarta governor. Do not let the differences of our political preferences trigger disunity because we are all brothers and sisters," he said.



Therefore, maintaining unity in diversity, and accepting whatever the final result of this gubernatorial election were significant for the nation, the head of state said.



The second round of the election is held after none of the candidates could have received more than 50 percent of the votes in the first round.



The Incumbent governor Basuki Tjahaja Purnama and vice governor Djarot Syaiful Hidayat compete against former education minister Anis Baswedan and businessman Sandiaga Uno as his running mate in the runoff election.



The two pairs who qualified to compete in the second round are Basuki Tjahaja Purnama (Ahok)-Djarot Saiful Hidayat, who won 42.99 percent of the votes, and Anies Baswedan-Sandiaga (Sandi) Uno, with 39.95 percent of the votes. The pair of Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono and Sylviana Murni failed to qualify for the second round, as they got 17.07 percent of the votes.



Commenting on todays election process, both Anis Baswedan and Ahok urged millions of eligible voters to cast their votes happily in a secure and conducive condition, and respect differences.



"For me, this election is sort of spiritual journey. Today is the last leg of our struggle. Let us safeguard the election process to ensure that it is carried out honestly, transparently, and fairly," Baswedan said.



Speaking to journalists on his way to a polling station for casting his vote, he said the Jakarta residents should be able to show the world that they have been mature in practicing democracy.



"Let us show the world community that Jakartans have been mature in practicing democracy. Therefore, let us maintain the situation to remain conducive, and let us respect differences," he said.



Accompanied by his beloved wife and daughter, Anis Baswedan said he surrenders the final result of his struggle to almighty God because Gods destiny for him and his running mate, Sandiaga Uno, is the best.



"Allah Subhanahu Wa Taala is the great Creator. He controls the hearts of human-being, and decides our destiny. Our part is just doing our best, performing prayers, and surrendering ourselves to the orders and will of Allah," he said.



Meanwhile, Ahok called on the eligible voters to exercise the voting rights without fear and to supervise the vote counting process at their respective polling stations.



"Do not be afraid of coming to your voting stations. The police and military personnel secure the polling booths, and guarantee security," he said.



More than 7.2 million Jakarta residents are eligible for choosing their preferable governor and vice governor for the next fire-year period by casting their votes at 13,034 polling stations.



One of those eligible voters is Mariana, 39-year-old resident of Lenteng Agung area, South Jakarta. Casting her vote at Polling Booth Number 54, she refused informing her preferred governor. (*)