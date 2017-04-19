Attorney general to arrest former mayor of West Jakarta

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - The attorney general office will soon arrest former West Jakarta Mayor Fatahillah, who is now Assistant in charge of Peoples Welfare at the secretariat of Jakarta provincial administration, for alleged corruption.



Fatahillah is charged with embezzling state money in the process of restoring the function of rivers in West Jakarta in 2013.



"Certainly arrested . A suspect is certainly arrested," head of the investigation sub-directorate of the attorney general office Yulianto said here on Tuesday night.



The suspect is still grilled by investigators, Julianto said, adding investigations would likely take a long process yet.



Fatahillah has returned Rp600 million of the allegedly embezzled money . The Supreme Audit Agency (BPK) said the alleged corruption caused a loss of Rp4.8 billion in state fund.



"Fatahillah returned Rp600 million of the state fund and another suspect identified as AM returned Rp150 million," Junior Attorney General Arminsyah said.



Arminsyah said 25 witnesses have been questioned in the investigations of the case, adding the case was related to Rp5 billion corruption case in the West Jakarta water management service in 2013, 2014 and 2015 involving 14 suspects.



He said Fatahillah was charged with ordering his subordinates to do certain activities in order to get a budget from the West Jakarta administration.(*)