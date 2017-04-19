Reconciliation with Ahok is possible: Baswedan

Anies Baswedan. (ANTARA /M Agung Rajasa)

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - Jakarta governor election candidate Anies Baswedan here, Wednesday, hinted at a possible reconciliation with his incumbent rival Basuki Tjahaya Purnama (Ahok) after the election.



"Not only possible. It is our plan. We are planning to reach out to everyone as we have done in the past," Baswedan noted after casting his vote here on Wednesday.



Baswedan emphasized that the idea of being a governor to unite Jakarta is to be an individual who is willing to reach out to every corner of the city, so that there will be no disunity.



"Indeed, our plan is to continue this engagement to ensure that the feelings of unity are present in this very city," Baswedan stated during a conversation with a journalist at the Polling Station 28 on the Haji Nasiin Road RT006/04, Lebak Bulus II, West Cilandak, South Jakarta.



Baswedan, who pairs with Indonesian businessman Sandiaga Uno as the vice governor candidate, felt confident in the second round of the Jakarta gubernatorial election.



"We have done our part. The campaign went well. We have reached out to a large number of voters in Jakarta. Our latest survey poll has indicated that we have a slightly better margin against Ahok, and we look forward to hearing the result later this afternoon," Baswedan noted.



Baswedan-Sandiaga Uno and Ahok-Djarot Hidayat are running for the second round of the Jakarta gubernatorial election after none of the candidate pairs were able to secure 50 percent of the votes needed to take over the governors office in a single round.



The official count of the General Election Commission indicated that the incumbent governor Ahok and Hidayat received the most votes, with 42.99 percent, while the Baswedan-Uno pair came in second place, with 39.95 percent.



The third candidate pair, Agus Yudhoyono-Sylviana Murni, trailed behind with only 17.07 percent of the votes.



As many as 7.2 million Jakarta residents are expected to cast their votes in the second round of the election being held here on Wednesday.

