New economic policy package expected to improve current account deficit: BI
17th June 2017 | 1.913 Views
Jakarta (ANTARA News) - Bank Indonesia has expressed the hope that the recently-launched 15th economic policy package will lower services transaction account deficit and will eventually improve current account deficit.
The current account deficit is facing two main problems -- higher service trade balance deficit and primary income balance deficit, Bank Indonesia Governor Agus Martowardojo said here on Friday.
He attributed the higher service transaction account deficit to the transportation sector in which exports are still highly dependent on foreign shipping companies.
In addition, the maritime industry still employs many foreign workers, leading to the outflow of foreign currency abroad, he said.
"The structural problem rests with the service trade balance, with the transportation sector contributing the biggest share. Nearly 80-90 percent of Indonesias exports uses foreign ships and containers," he said.
"We do not mean that we are anti-foreign. But we must make improvement. We cannot continue to use foreign transport services," he said.
In the first quarter of 2017, the service trade balance still recorded a deficit of US$1.3 billion, down by nearly US$0.7 billion from US$2 billion in the previous quarter.
The BI governor expressed the hope that the government could implement the 15th economic policy package properly.
Yet, he still predicted the current account deficit will reach 2 percent of the national gross domestic product (GDP) this year. (*)
The current account deficit is facing two main problems -- higher service trade balance deficit and primary income balance deficit, Bank Indonesia Governor Agus Martowardojo said here on Friday.
He attributed the higher service transaction account deficit to the transportation sector in which exports are still highly dependent on foreign shipping companies.
In addition, the maritime industry still employs many foreign workers, leading to the outflow of foreign currency abroad, he said.
"The structural problem rests with the service trade balance, with the transportation sector contributing the biggest share. Nearly 80-90 percent of Indonesias exports uses foreign ships and containers," he said.
"We do not mean that we are anti-foreign. But we must make improvement. We cannot continue to use foreign transport services," he said.
In the first quarter of 2017, the service trade balance still recorded a deficit of US$1.3 billion, down by nearly US$0.7 billion from US$2 billion in the previous quarter.
The BI governor expressed the hope that the government could implement the 15th economic policy package properly.
Yet, he still predicted the current account deficit will reach 2 percent of the national gross domestic product (GDP) this year. (*)
Latest News
- Market anticipates Fed`s decision to raise interest 9 hours ago
- President complains about monotony of key plants grown in regions 9 hours ago
- New economic policy package expected to improve current account deficit: BI 17th June 2017
- BI estimates economic growth at 5.17 percent in 2017 17th June 2017
- Bank Indonesia revises down economic growth projection 17th June 2017
- Indonesia highlights commitment on trade cooperation with UNCTAD 16th June 2017
- Government seeks to reduce electricity tariff: Energy minister 16th June 2017
- AP II to operate nine other airports 16th June 2017