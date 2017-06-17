Fisheries minister committed to reject operation of ex-foreign ships

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - Maritime Affairs and Fisheries Minister Susi Pudjiastuti insisted on rejecting the restart of operations of ex-foreign ships in the Indonesian waters as it considers it to be violation of the countrys sovereignty.



"The ex-foreign ships cannot be operated again because they are evidences of crime," she said here on Friday.



She stated that she has been kind enough by not drowning various foreign fishing vessels that had been operating in the countrys territorial.



Susi has asked the employees under her ministry to stay firm by not granting permission for the ex-foreign vessels to operate again, considering that illegal fishing practices in Indonesia was rife in the past due to the involvement of the government and security individuals.



"Indonesian officials must understand that we have been very good (by not drowning the ex-foreign ships). It is for the future," Susi noted.



She also hoped there would be no more lobbying process that will facilitate the return of ex-foreign vessels to operate.



Ministry of Maritime Affairs and Fisheries secretary general Rifky Effendi Hardijanto said that foreign-made fishing vessels that operate in Indonesian waters must undergo mandatory de-registration before sailing back to their home countries.



Such statement was made after the arrest of five foreign fishing boats from the Philippines on May 17, as they wanted to go from North Sulawesi back to their country without doing de-registration.



The ships and its crew must complete the proper procedures including de-registration, before the ministry issuing LSO or one way sail permit to go back to their home countries.(*)