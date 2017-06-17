TOP NEWS | Latest News | Press Release
Term of Use
About Us
RSS | TWITTER | Facebook | FORUM
Sunday, 18th June 2017

Former German Chancellor Helmut Kohl has died at 87

17th June 2017 | 1.224 Views
Former German Chancellor Helmut Kohl has died at 87
Helmut Kohl (1930--2017). (DPA)
Berlin (ANTARA News) - Former German Chancellor Helmut Kohl died at his home in Germanys Ludwigshafen on Friday at the age of 87, according to German local media Focus Online.

Kohl served as German chancellor between 1982 and 1998 and is well known as the "chancellor of unity," for his active political plan bringing west and east Germany together. Under heavy pressure in 1989, he negotiated with the leaders of the U.S, the former Soviet Union and secured a peaceful and stable Germany reunification, Deutsche Presse Agentur reported.

He is also hailed for his contribution to Europe integration, European single currency and market. He persuaded Germans to give up the then strong Deutsche Mark and adopted EURO.

As a leader for Christian Democratic Union(CDU), Kohl was seen as the mentor for Chancellor Angela Merkel.

In 2002, Kohl resigned from lower house of the parliament Bundestag and officially left politics.

He began fighting with illness after a fall and a head injury in 2008, since then he had to sit on a wheelchair and could barely speak. Kohl received a intestine surgery in 2015 since then his condition gradually worsened.
OIC Summit
OIC Calls For Boycott of Products Produced in or by Illegal Israel Settlements OIC Calls For Boycott of Products Produced in or by Illegal Israel Settlements"Wonderful Indonesia" promoted on sidelines of OIC SummitKalla discusses Mideast issues with Tunisian, Turkish, Azerbaijan leaders
Latest News

ANTARA News
www.antaranews.com
Copyright © 2017
Latest News Top News National International Business Sports
Entertainment Science/Tech Environment Feature
TV Otomotif Bola Forum Pembaca Press Release
Term Of Use About Us Network Guidelines Twitter Facebook RSS