President complains about monotony of key plants grown in regions

Temanggung, C Java (ANTARA News) - Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has complained about the monotony of key plant commodities being developed in several parts of the country.



The president made the remarks after inaugurating Kali Galeh suspension bridge in Bulu sub-district, Temanggung district, Central Java, on Saturday.



He stated that cacao plantations had flourished in the past. But they have not developed well since then because of the drastic fall in the price of the commodity.



"Currently, we need a cacao mill here to produce chocolate. As cacao plantations are not developed properly, demand and supply do not balance. Consequently, we have to import cacao. We must avoid doing that. If regions are ready to grow cacao, then they must do so," he remarked.



Regional heads must be sensitive to the opportunities to develop the key commodities, he noted.



The mayors, district heads, and governors are the ones who know well about the characters of their regions, he explained.



After inaugurating the suspension bridge, the president continued his trip to Parakan Wetan, Temanggung district, to inspect the construction of low-cost flats. He later inspected a regional general hospital in the district.



During the visit, the president was accompanied by Public Works and Peoples Housing Minister Basuki Hadimuljono, Minister/State Secretary Pratikno, and Central Java Vice Governor Heru Sudjatmoko.(*)