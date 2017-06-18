President calls for consistency with regard to election law

President Joko Widodo. (ANTARA /Sigid Kurniawan)

Ungaran, C Java (ANTARA News) - President Joko Widodo said here on Saturday that he hoped for consistency with regard to the simplification of development of political system.



"State political development must consistently lead to simplification. It must be consistent. We must not return back to where we started. If it is so, then this country will not develop. There must be consistency. After achieving 20 percent presidential threshold, will we again go back to zero? That is the question," he said.



According to him, the more the political development, the simpler and more consistent it should be.



He made the statement with regard to the current discussion on general election revision bill in the House of Representatives.



Regarding that, Widodo noted that it must remain consistent with regard to simplification in terms of political parties or election organization.



"We must be consistent, and I have already ordered the minister of home affairs to guard it," he noted.



He revealed that the possible issuance of government regulation in lieu of the law on general elections organization was still under discussion.



"No, it is not yet issued. The issue is still under discussion. We have asked political party factions to discuss it not just for today or for the purpose of the general election or the presidential election," he stressed.



Widodo also underlined the importance of future vision on state political system.



"We must prepare it," he explained.



The parliament has so far still insisted on lowering the presidential threshold, making the government raise the possibility of withdrawing from the discussion.



If the government withdraws from the discussion, the 2019 presidential election will be held based on the existing law, which regulates a threshold of 20 percent parliamentary seats, or 25 percent of total votes, for a party to be able to nominate its own presidential candidate which is equal to the governments stance.



Political party factions in the House have so far not yet found an agreement with regard to the threshold, with some even seeking its elimination.(*)