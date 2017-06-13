Fajar/Rian pair fails to proceed to Badminton Indonesia Open final round
9 hours ago | 378 Views
Jakarta (ANTARA News) - Indonesias mens double pair Fajar Alfian/Muhammad Rian Ardianto failed to proceed to the final round of the BCA Indonesia Open Super Series Premier 2017 on Saturday after surrendering to Mathias Boe/Carsten Mogensen from Denmark.
Fajar/Rian lost the game in a rubber set 17-21, 21-18, 12-21.
"Although they lost the game, we learned a lot from it, namely their good service and calmness," Rian said.
With the result, Indonesia failed to meet its target of winning a title from the event as other representatives had all lost even before reaching the quarter final round. (*)
Fajar/Rian lost the game in a rubber set 17-21, 21-18, 12-21.
"Although they lost the game, we learned a lot from it, namely their good service and calmness," Rian said.
With the result, Indonesia failed to meet its target of winning a title from the event as other representatives had all lost even before reaching the quarter final round. (*)
Latest News
- Owi/Butet proceed to final round of Indonesia Badminton Open 5 hours ago
- Srikanth proceeds to final round of Indonesia Open 9 hours ago
- Susy Susanti admits predictions miss 9 hours ago
- Fajar/Rian pair fails to proceed to Badminton Indonesia Open final round 9 hours ago
- Indonesia U-22 squad ready to fight Puerto Rico 13th June 2017
- Indonesia to emerge full force at Indonesia Badminton Open 12th June 2017
- Tour de Singkarak route will finish in Bukittinggi 10th June 2017
- Minister assures extra fund for Asian Games 9th June 2017