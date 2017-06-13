Fajar/Rian pair fails to proceed to Badminton Indonesia Open final round

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - Indonesias mens double pair Fajar Alfian/Muhammad Rian Ardianto failed to proceed to the final round of the BCA Indonesia Open Super Series Premier 2017 on Saturday after surrendering to Mathias Boe/Carsten Mogensen from Denmark.



Fajar/Rian lost the game in a rubber set 17-21, 21-18, 12-21.



"Although they lost the game, we learned a lot from it, namely their good service and calmness," Rian said.



With the result, Indonesia failed to meet its target of winning a title from the event as other representatives had all lost even before reaching the quarter final round. (*)