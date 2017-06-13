Susy Susanti admits predictions miss

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - Indonesian performance chief Susy Susanti admitted here on Saturday that her predictions for the semifinal round of the Indonesia Badminton Open had missed as it was second-tier players who were able to pass the quarterfinal round.



However "I am glad that younger players were able to make achievements," Susanti, the chief of achievement and performance affairs of the All Indonesia Badminton Association (PBSI) said on the sidelines of the event.



Indonesia sent three representatives in the semifinal round of the super series premier tournament. They are Fajar Alfian/Muhammad Rianto Ardianto in the mens double event, Anggia Shitta Awanda/Ni Ketut Mahadewi Istarani in the womens double, and Tontowi Ahmad/Liliyana Natsir in the mixed double event.



Susy stated that rivalry and strength have spread more evenly among countries. "Indonesian people can see how the strength has spread evenly from this championship. We saw regeneration to be underway with younger players with improving performance," the 1992 Barcelona Olympic Games gold medalist noted.



The Indonesia Open 2017 has become an arena for the younger players in the country to prove their capacity besides being an opportunity to increase their international achievement records.



"We saw younger players from other countries also competing to be among the world badminton elites. Our players must be ready to take their turns," she stressed.



Susy remarked that the regeneration would peak in the Olympic Games 2020 and 2024. "The younger athletes will be selected automatically during their journeys. They will test their capacities by themselves to prove who will be fit to be included among the world elites," she pointed out.



Indonesia has set a target of winning one champion title from the tournament. which is expected to come from the mens double or mixed double events.(*)