Srikanth proceeds to final round of Indonesia Open

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - Indian mens single player Srikanth Kidambi has proceeded to the final round of the Indonesia Badminton Open on Saturday after defeating Son Wan Ho of South Korea 21-15, 14-21, 24-22.



"Surely, I am glad I could play in the final round here. Badminton is one of the most popular games in Indonesia. I am lucky I am here," he said after the match.



Srikanth, who is 24 years old, beat his South Korean opponent in the super series premier in 72 minutes.



In the final round of the tournament, that offers US$1 million in total prizes, Srikanth is to meet Kazumasa Sajai of Japan, who beat Srikanths fellow countryman Haseena Sunil Prannoy in the semifinals.



"He is a good player because he has been able to pass the qualification round. The match tomorrow will be tighter. But for now I am not thinking about it," he stated.



Son Wan Ho, on the other hand, noted that he was very sorry about the last game that he lost due to his poor stamina.



"Apart from stamina, I was also affected by the wind in the court. My opponent had good attacks and netting," he revealed.



Son, who is ranked first in the world, said he had already prepared himself well to meet Srikanth in the semifinal round. "I have to improve my stamina, besides power and netting," he pointed out. (*)