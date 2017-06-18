Six graft suspects arrive at KPK building for questioning

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - Six people, arrested on corruption charges in the East Java town of Mojokerto on Friday, arrived at the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) building in Jakarta on Saturday for questioning.



They arrived at the KPK building at around 4 p.m. local time in five tightly guarded cars.



Shortly after arriving at the building, they underwent questioning.



During a raid on Friday night, the KPK had caught red handed the six people, including a member of the district legislative council (DPRD).



"Late Friday, a KPK team had conducted a raid in Mojokerto. Right now, the team is still conducting its on-field investigation," KPK spokesman Febri Diansyah noted on Saturday.



During the raid, the KPK arrested a DPRD member and a local government official. The KPK also sealed a room in the DPRD building in Mojokerto on Friday night. (*)