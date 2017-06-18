President to prioritize construction of suspension bridges

Temanggung, Central Java (ANTARA News) - President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has promised to prioritize the construction of small suspension bridges that are considered very beneficial for the people in rural areas.



The president stated this while inaugurating the Galeh suspension bridge, which connects the villages of Gandurejo and Kauman in Temanggung District, Central Java, on Saturday.



"A suspension bridge like this really looks small, but it can provide great benefits for transportation, people, goods, and commodities, and is beneficial in terms of cost and time," he stated.



According to the president, large-scale bridge projects often become the focus of attention, whereas small bridges are much expected by the community to be built in rural areas.



When visiting Wonosobo district, also in Central Java, on Friday evening, the president was told by the local community that they needed hundreds of small suspension bridges to connect one village with the other.



The president asserted that the government would begin to prioritize the construction of suspension bridges in various rural areas in a number of provinces.



