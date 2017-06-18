Indonesia, Kazakhstan improve bilateral cooperation in various areas

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - The Indonesian and Kazakh governments reaffirmed their commitment to intensifying bilateral cooperation in various fields during the First Bilateral Consultation Meeting in Jakarta, Friday, according to the Indonesian Foreign Ministrys press statement received here, Saturday.



The meeting was co-chaired by Director General for Asia-Pacific and Africa of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Indonesia Desra Percaya and Kazakh Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister Akylbek Kamaldinov.



"Both sides have agreed to increase cooperation in the fields of counterterrorism, the eradication of drug distribution, law, trade, investment, health, education, and culture," Percaya stated.



Meanwhile, Kamaldinov remarked that Kazakhstan was interested in learning about Islamic finance and the halal industry from Indonesia.



"Kazakhstan has a vision to become the center of Islamic finance and halal industry in Central Asia," he pointed out.



He also conveyed that the Kazakh government had invited Indonesian business players to cooperate to develop the pharmaceutical industry in the country.



Indonesia and Kazakhstan have enjoyed diplomatic relations since 1993. Kazakhstan has played an increasingly greater role at the region and global levels, including through its appointment as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council for the 2017-2018 period.(*)