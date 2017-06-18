President Jokowi conveys message of national unity and harmony

Temanggung, C Java (ANTARA News) - President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has reminded the nation to maintain harmony and unity and avoid hate speeches.



"I want everyone to know that our country is large, comprising 17 thousand islands, having 1,100 local dialects, and 714 tribes," he said while presenting assistance through the non-cash allowance program called Family Hope Program (PKH) and food supplements (PMT) to the residents of Wonosobo, Central Java, Saturday.



To maintain unity and harmony, members of various tribes must not mock and denounce each others, as they are brothers and sisters of the same nation, he noted.



"Everyone is our brother or sister. Moreover, fellow Muslims are part of the Islamic brotherhood. Fellow citizens in this country also share the feelings of national brotherhood," he said.



Hence, he reminded Indonesians to live in harmony and maintain unity.



President Jokowi was accompanied by Minister/State Secretary Pratikno, Social Affairs Minister Khofifah Indarparawansa, Health Minister Nila Moeloek, Public Works and Public Housing Minister Basuki Hadimuljono and Central Java Governor Ganjar Pranowo.



On the previous day, President Jokowi emphasized the need to ensure better nutrition for children during their early years.



"Why nutrition is crucial from pregnancy until infancy and the schoolgoing age is because it concerns the health of the child. Children will be healthy and smart if they receive adequate nutrition," he noted while addressing the residents of Banyumas, Central Java, on Friday.



During the event, the head of state also distributed assistance under the PKH and PMT to the residents of Banyumas.



Pregnant women, toddlers, and infants require better nutrition, hence apart from biscuits, other food items, such as fish, meat, chicken, and vegetables, should be part of their daily diet.



Earlier, President Jokowi had expressed hope that no students would drop out of schools, as Indonesia needs capable human resources to face the global competition.



The president made the statement while distributing 3,317 Smart Indonesia Cards (KIP) in the State-run High School SMAN 2, Banyumas, on Friday.



The Jokowi administration has also provided funds through the KIP program to ensure that students of elementary, junior, and senior high schools have money to buy educational necessities.



Every elementary school student holding a KIP card receives Rp450 thousand; junior high school student, Rp750 thousand; and senior high school student, Rp1 million, annually.(*)