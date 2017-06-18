Six dead, seven injured in Bali car crash

Negara, Bali (ANTARA News)- Six people were dead and seven others injured in a car crash on Denpasar-Gilimanuk road, Jembrana District, Bali Province, on Saturday evening.



The number of victims might increase as evacuation and rescue efforts were still going on.



Commissioner Anak Agung Gede Arka, head of the Laut Gilimanuk Police office confirmed that a travel car carrying Idul Fitri homebound travellers had a horrific accident that killed at least six people.



He could not give detailed information because the evacuation process was still going on.



"The accident involving the travel car that carried homebound travelers, happened in an area located in Melaya Sub-district, which is near a forest, before Gilimanuk harbor," he said.(*)