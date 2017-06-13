Owi/Butet proceed to final round of Indonesia Badminton Open
Jakarta (ANTARA News) - Indonesias mixed double players Tontowi Ahmad and Liliyana Natsir proceeded to the final round of the Indonesia Badminton Open 2017, after beating Malaysian pair Chan Peng Soon/Yen Wei Peck 21-13, 31-14 in the semifinal round here on Saturday.
Owi/Butet, as the Indonesian duo are called, would face first seeded players from China Zheng Siwei/Chen Qingchen, respectively. Owi/Butet last faced the Chinese pair at China Open 2014, in which they lost the game.
"We are grateful that we could reach the finals. We know the opponent that we will face tomorrow will not be easy to beat with their strong spirit, strike, and swift movement," Butet remarked.
Chan/Yen admitted that they had played under pressure. "Their shots are difficult to return. They are strong opponents. But we are satisfied with our achievement as our target was to reach the semifinals," Chan stated.
"I am glad I could learn from Olympic-class players," Yen revealed. (*)
