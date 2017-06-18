Densus 88 arrests suspected terrorist in C Java`s Temanggung district

Temanggung, C Java (ANTARA News) - The National Police counter-terrorism squad Densus 88 arrested a suspected terrorist in Bonjor village, Tretep sub-district, Temanggung district, Central Java, on Sunday.



The suspected terrorist, identified by his initials as AS, was arrested shortly after he came out of Al Falaq Mosque at the village, chief of the Temanggung district police Adjunct Senior Commissioner Maesa Soegriwo said here on Sunday.



The Densus 88 made the arrest after searching ASs house, he said.



"The suspected terrorist was arrested not far away from the mosque at 07.20 to 07.35 a.m. local time," he said.



He said the Temanggung district police had coordinated with the Densus 88 since Saturday night (June 17) before arresting the suspected terrorist.



The Densus 88, along with the Temanggung district police and the Tretep police precinct spied on the house and later searched it on Sunday morning, he said.



"AS is believed to have been involved in the shootout between the police and the Tuban terrorist group some time ago. AS has been taken by the Densus 88," he said without elaborating on where he was taken.(*)