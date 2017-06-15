Keio Plaza Hotel Tokyo hosts the 37th annual exhibition of Arita and Imari porcelain introducing Japanese traditional art
TOKYO--(Antara/BUSINESS WIRE)--
Keio
Plaza Hotel Tokyo, one of Japan’s most prestigious international
hotels located in Shinjuku, Tokyo, will host the “37th Arita and Imari
Porcelain Exhibition” from July 1st to August 2nd,
2017, introducing to guests the Arita/Imari
porcelain, the first ceramics made in Japan. The theme of this year’s
exhibition is “antique porcelain in contemporary life” and various “Ko
Imari (Antique Arita)” porcelain products will be displayed for sale to
visitors along with other items. As part of this exhibition, special
meals using Arita porcelain dishes will be served at restaurants and
lounges within our hotel.
This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here:
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170616005140/en/
In collaboration with the Gallery Maesaka Seitendo and Tasaburo, two
well-known antique art dealers in Tokyo, art items representing the Ko
Imari style of porcelain will be displayed and available for sale. Also,
space producer and Japan Party Planner Association Chairman Yoko
Maruyama will create special dinner table settings using Ko Imari style
porcelain dishes for the enjoyment of exhibition participants.
Special meals using Arita porcelain items will be served at nine of our
hotel’s restaurants and lounge. In addition, we will prepare a special
Japanese breakfast served on Arita porcelain dishes limited to 20 guests
using our Club Floor “Premier
Grand”. We endeavor to provide overseas visitors to our hotel with a
taste of “Japanese hospitality” through our thoughtfully prepared
Japanese style breakfasts created by our Executive Chef Hiroshi Ichikawa
in collaboration with the food specialist Mackey Makimoto.
This year’s Arita and Imari Porcelain Exhibition marks the 37th
year to be hosted, and is designed to show how this traditional art form
is used in Japanese lifestyles. Furthermore, this event is part of the
Keio Plaza Hotel’s program of Japanese cultural experience events, which
are designed to satisfy the growing interest in Japanese culture of our
overseas guests, whom account for over 75% of our total guest numbers.
About the Keio Plaza Hotel
Keio
Plaza Hotel Tokyo, located in Shinjuku, Tokyo, is one of Japan’s
leading international hotels. We host a wide range of guests who visit
us for our welcoming and unique services to experience Japanese culture,
including our Hello
Kitty themed rooms, wedding
kimono trial, tea
ceremony, and many
others.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170616005140/en/
Contacts
Keio Plaza Hotel Tokyo
Sunaho Nakatani, +81-3-5322-8010
Public Relations Manager
s-nakatani@keioplaza.co.jp
Source: Keio Plaza Hotel Tokyo
- Herbalife Nutrition encourages North Asia members to play a bigger role in inspiring healthy active living in their local communities 6 hours ago
- Narrating the story about horticulture along "the Belt and Road" 7 hours ago
- Keio Plaza Hotel Tokyo hosts the 37th annual exhibition of Arita and Imari porcelain introducing Japanese traditional art 7 hours ago
- "Beautiful Beijing Shining at the Expo" - Beijing week at Expo 2017 Astana opens on June 16 9 hours ago
- NIKE, Inc. announces new consumer direct offense: a faster pipeline to serve consumers personally, at scale 15th June 2017
- Five years of wonder at Gardens by the Bay 15th June 2017
- Ecolab Pest Elimination launches comprehensive global large fly program to help reduce food safety risk 15th June 2017
- @cosme announces "THE BEST COSMETICS AWARDS 2017 Mid-Year New Products" 14th June 2017