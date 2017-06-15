Narrating the story about horticulture along "the Belt and Road"
7 hours ago | 389 Views
AsiaNet 68977
ASTANA, Kazakhstan, June 16, 2017 (Antara/Xinhua-AsiaNet) --
2019 Beijing International Horticultural Expo emerged at Beijing Week at the Expo 2017 Astana on June 16. In the China Pavilion, Ye Dahua, deputy director-general of the Beijing Expo 2019 Coordination Bureau, introduced 2019 Beijing International Horticultural Expo towards the countries participating in the Expo 2017 Astana.
At the opening ceremony of Beijing Week, nine exhibition boards presented the ecological blueprint of the International Horticultural Expo 2019. Meanwhile, the elaborately-produced cartoon version of promo for the Beijing Expo 2019 was unveiled in Kazakhstan mainstream media, in which a pair of charmingly naive mascots - Little Bud and Little Flower - tell the stories of 2019 Beijing International Horticultural Expo and sing to welcome overseas guests to the Beijing Expo 2019 to enjoy the green life and the beauty of Beijing.
The Beijing International Horticultural Expo is under all-round construction in 2017. Now the preparation of domestic participation in Beijing International Horticultural Expo has entered the substantial phase. The Chinese Exhibition Area of the Beijing Expo 2019 will begin on-site construction in the second half year. Beijing is making efforts to accomplish 80 percent of the recruitment of international exhibition and to basically complete the recruitment of countries which will build outdoor gardens. The 2019 Beijing International Horticultural Expo is an international horticultural expo of the highest level hosted by the Chinese government and Beijing city. The Expo will be held from April 29 to October 7, 2019, with a duration of 162 days.
Air China, one of the global partners who first signed contracts with 2019 Beijing International Horticultural Expo, opened round-trip flights between Beijing and Astana on June 1, 2017.
Source: Beijing Municipal Government
ASTANA, Kazakhstan, June 16, 2017 (Antara/Xinhua-AsiaNet) --
2019 Beijing International Horticultural Expo emerged at Beijing Week at the Expo 2017 Astana on June 16. In the China Pavilion, Ye Dahua, deputy director-general of the Beijing Expo 2019 Coordination Bureau, introduced 2019 Beijing International Horticultural Expo towards the countries participating in the Expo 2017 Astana.
At the opening ceremony of Beijing Week, nine exhibition boards presented the ecological blueprint of the International Horticultural Expo 2019. Meanwhile, the elaborately-produced cartoon version of promo for the Beijing Expo 2019 was unveiled in Kazakhstan mainstream media, in which a pair of charmingly naive mascots - Little Bud and Little Flower - tell the stories of 2019 Beijing International Horticultural Expo and sing to welcome overseas guests to the Beijing Expo 2019 to enjoy the green life and the beauty of Beijing.
The Beijing International Horticultural Expo is under all-round construction in 2017. Now the preparation of domestic participation in Beijing International Horticultural Expo has entered the substantial phase. The Chinese Exhibition Area of the Beijing Expo 2019 will begin on-site construction in the second half year. Beijing is making efforts to accomplish 80 percent of the recruitment of international exhibition and to basically complete the recruitment of countries which will build outdoor gardens. The 2019 Beijing International Horticultural Expo is an international horticultural expo of the highest level hosted by the Chinese government and Beijing city. The Expo will be held from April 29 to October 7, 2019, with a duration of 162 days.
Air China, one of the global partners who first signed contracts with 2019 Beijing International Horticultural Expo, opened round-trip flights between Beijing and Astana on June 1, 2017.
Source: Beijing Municipal Government
Latest News
- Herbalife Nutrition encourages North Asia members to play a bigger role in inspiring healthy active living in their local communities 6 hours ago
- Narrating the story about horticulture along "the Belt and Road" 7 hours ago
- Keio Plaza Hotel Tokyo hosts the 37th annual exhibition of Arita and Imari porcelain introducing Japanese traditional art 7 hours ago
- "Beautiful Beijing Shining at the Expo" - Beijing week at Expo 2017 Astana opens on June 16 9 hours ago
- NIKE, Inc. announces new consumer direct offense: a faster pipeline to serve consumers personally, at scale 15th June 2017
- Five years of wonder at Gardens by the Bay 15th June 2017
- Ecolab Pest Elimination launches comprehensive global large fly program to help reduce food safety risk 15th June 2017
- @cosme announces "THE BEST COSMETICS AWARDS 2017 Mid-Year New Products" 14th June 2017