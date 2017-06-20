TNI complies with whatever content of counter-terrorism law

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - The National Defense Forces (TNI) will comply with whatever the content of the counter-terrorism law will be, TNI Chief General Gatot Nurmantyo said.



"I say TNI is law-abiding state apparatus. Of course, TNI will comply with what has been passed into law," he said after a fast-breaking function with tens of thousands of soldiers at the TNI Headquarters in Cilangkap, East Jakarta, on Monday.



Also present at the function were President Joko Widodo and Vice President Jusuf Kalla.



Earlier, in the deliberation of the counter-terrorism bill, the government proposed that TNI be involved in counter-terrorism as part of efforts to thwart the entry of overseas terrorism to the country, such as in the case of the entry of pro-ISIS extremist group to Marawi in the Philippines.



In general, outside the context of counter-terrorism bill, TNI is state apparatus that has never failed in performing its duties, Gatot said.



TNI will always make every effort to perform its duties well. If TNI failed the state will be dissolved, he said.



"Whatever the method used, TNI must not fail to perform its duties," he said. (*)