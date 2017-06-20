President Jokowi asks TNI to help police maintain security

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has asked the military (TNI) here on Monday to help police maintain public order and security ahead of the Eid holiday.



"I have asked TNI to provide full support to the police to maintain public order and security during Eid," he said in his speech before breaking the fast with TNI officers and civil servants of the TNI headquarters.



At the meeting, which was also attended by Vice President Jusuf Kalla, the president said that people were waiting for the concrete results of TNI workers.



"Continue increasing alertness and professionalism" he added.



On the occasion, Jokowi stated that he had also checked if the 14th salary has been received by TNI members. He found that 56 percent had received it and 44 percent had not. He assured that tomorrow at the latest they would receive it.



Jokowi noted that he still saw TNI officers as being full of spirit a week ahead of the end of Ramadan.



Jokowi reminded them of the message of the late Supreme Commander General Sudirman that TNI belongs to the nation and must remain integrated and unchanged with regard to safeguarding the Unitary State of the Republic of Indonesia, Pancasila (five principles) state ideology, and principle of unity in diversity.



He reminded that future challenges would be more complex and new challenges, invisible or non-invisible or in real or digital worlds, would continue to emerge.



"The spread of terrorist ideology and efforts to undermine the state ideology must be stopped and prevented from claiming other lives. I hope TNI will keep developing patriotism and national unity," he remarked.



He pointed out that TNI and the people are like fish and water which are inseparable and in view of that "make people feel peaceful, boost inter-religious tolerance, and maintain our national unity."(*)