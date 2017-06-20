Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines sign inscription of maritime command center

Tarakan, N Kalimantan (ANTARA News) - The respective commanders of the armed forces of Indonesia, Malaysia, and the Philippines signed an inscription for the inauguration of the Maritime Command Center (MCC).



Indonesian Military Chief General Gatot Nurmantyo, Malaysian Military Commander General Raja Mohamed Affandi bin Raja Mohamed Noor, and Chief of Staff, Armed Forces of the Philippines, General Eduardo M. Ano AFP signed an inscription for the inauguration of the MCC at the Tarakan Naval Main Base on Monday.



In his speech, Nurmantyo said the inauguration of the MCC was a follow up of the 2016 Joint Declaration in Yogyakarta between the three countries -- Indonesia, Malaysia, and the Philippines -- in an attempt to maintain security in Sulu and its surrounding waters.



The commanders agreed to implement several preventive strategic measures, such as conducting joint patrols, providing immediate assistance to save humans and ships in an emergency, establishing a national focal point between the three countries to exchange information, and forming a communication network to facilitate coordination in emergency situations.



"The effort supports President Joko Widodos policy, which asserts Indonesia as a global maritime axis. The Indonesian military (TNI) maintains security and stability in the country and at the regional level," he remarked.



Indonesias MCC is located in Tarakan, while Malaysias center is in Tawau, and that of the Philippines is in Bongao.



"The establishment of the MCC is expected to minimize possible incidents in the maritime areas of the three countries," he said.



Hence, the TNI will be ready to maintain security in the country and the surrounding region.



MCC is a security post to monitor ships that operate and patrol in the sea.



On the occasion, the former chief of staff of the Indonesian Army expected that the MCC should improve its capabilities in various areas, such as communications, surveillance, and computerization, to produce accurate and fast analysis.



"All personnel of the MCC in the three countries are required to maintain and improve professionalism in order to deliver maximum output in every operation," Gatot noted.



The three MCCs should develop mechanisms for sharing information with the related units and other focal points in order to obtain accurate and up-to-date information to support operations.



"I laud all those who help us," he noted.



The strategic partnership is expected to realize peace, security, and stability in the countries, he said.



The event was also attended by Indonesian Defense Minister Ryamizard Ryacudu, Malaysian Defense Minister Hishammuddin Tun Hussein, and Philippine Defense Secretary Delvin N. Lorenzana.(*)