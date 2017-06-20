Kalla urges enterprises to meet orphans` education costs

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - Indonesian Vice President Jusuf Kalla has urged corporations, particularly state-owned enterprises (BUMN), to meet the education costs of orphans by channeling grants or scholarships.



"We are grateful to PLN (state owned power company) for providing donation to orphans. Hopefully, in the future, more and more companies will pay attention to (giving) charity to orphans because donation to orphans is the glory of our religion," Kalla said at the fast-breaking gathering in Jakarta Convention Center (JCC) on Monday.



On the occasion, Kalla witnessed the handing over of fund, amounting to Rp2.65 billion symbolically, by the PLN President Director Sofyan Basyir to representatives of 64 foundations of orphans and the poor spread across Jakarta, Bogor, Depok, Tangerang, and Bekasi (Jabodetabek) regions.



"Hopefully, PLN can continue to provide illumination and light for our homeland," Kalla pointed out.



The vice president was, among others, accompanied by the State-owned Enterprises Minister Rini Soemarno at the fast-breaking event, which was attended by a total of 3.2 thousand orphans and the poor in Jabodetabek area.



During the fasting month of Ramadhan 2017, PLN has distributed fund of for Rp10 billion for the orphans and the poor.(*)