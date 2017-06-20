Transportation minister coordinates traffic management for Lebaran exodus

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - Transportation Minister Budi Karya Sumadi has coordinated the traffic management with the National Police and other stakeholders to anticipate the congestion during Lebaran exodus.



"We make coordination with all stakeholders including police to monitor and manage traffic during Lebaran holiday season," Budi Karya Sumadi said here on Monday.



The minister emphasized the implementation of the traffic management on Cipali toll road.



"A police will be stationed at several points of congestion and intersection. The police will give orders to the operator at a certain point to close the toll gate," he said.



In addition, the minister called on travelers to use Javas northern coastal highway (Pantura).



The government has prepared measures to ease severe congestion around the East Brebes toll exit gate.



"The density will occur, but we can manage it well," he said.



With regard to flight management, several airports will operate for 24 hours. The airports are Soekarno-Hatta International Airport, Halim Perdanakusuma Airport, Kualanamu International Airport, Juanda International Airport, Ngurah Rai International Airport, Sultan Hasanuddin International Airport and Sam Ratulangi Airport.



"If there is delay in the evening, the passengers can be accommodated by the airport. I hope airport operator can do it consistently. While the airline operator, can add flight slot," the minister remarked.



With regard to the improvement of Merak Port, the Transportation Ministry has inspected the location and coordinated with all stakeholders.



"We have sold ticket through online system. State-owned seaport operator ASDP Indonesia has set certain times for ships to depart to anticipate the density," the minister stated.(*)