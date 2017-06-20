Densus 88 finds evidence against terrorist suspect Agus Tri Mulyono

Surabaya (ANTARA News) - Polices anti terror squad Densus 88 found evidence against terrorist suspect Agus Tri Mulyono (ATM), who was arrested here earlier on Monday.



Immediately after his arrest, Densus 88 raided his rented house in the city and found a number of types of evidence including communications device and other materials believed to be used for terror attacks.



"We found a number of types of evidence including communication devices used for terror attacks," head of the public relation division of the East Java police Sr. Comr. Frans Barung Mangera said after the raid on Monday.



Densus 88 also found books on terrorist ring, Frans said.



"Earlier we arrested two suspects, M Sahrul Munif (SM) nabbed this morning by police mobile brigade corps and Agus Tri Mulyono alias Pak Gun ," he said.



He said M Sjahrul, who was arrested in Malang and Agus belonged to ISIS networks under Abu Jandal.



"M Sahrul Munif had been to Syria together with Abu Jandal for training," Barung said.



On Saturday Densus 88 arrested three suspects in Bima, West Nusa Tenggara. The three, Kurniawan Bin Hamzah (23), Nasrul Hidayat (21) and Rasyid Ardiansyah (35), would be sent to Jakarta for further investigation.



The three men, arrested by Densus 88 in cooperation with local police, have three different roles in the terror activities, Deputy chief of the regional police Sr. Comr Imam Margono said on Monday.



The group leader, Kurniawan Bin Hamzah (23), from the village of Dore, sub-district of Palibelo, in the regency if Bima, had the role of assembling bombs and surveying targets.



Kurniawan with a bomb he assembled himself ready for use, was arrested at Paruga Nae, Bima Kota . The three planned to explode the bomb in the village of Dore on Saturday night.



After arresting Kurniawan the Densus 88 raided his house and found tools to assemble bombs in the house .



Nasrul Hidayat alias Dayat also hailed from the village of Dore. He was still studying at a local university. Dayat played the role of a courier.



Rasyid Ardiansyah alias Yoga, from Penatoi, sub-district of Mpunda, Bima Kota, was known to have been involved in a terror attack in Ciputat in 2012. He had a role of fund raising, Imam said.



Indonesian military (TNI) chief Gen. Gatot Nurmantyo has said ISIS cells have been detected in 16 locations, which could pose a potential danger to the country.



The general said steps should be taken immediately to break the cells before they grow to become more dangerous.



"If we did not move fast they would grow to be more dangerous," the general said here last Thursday.



He said ISIS cells have been detected in Bima of West Nusa Tenggara, Central Java and East Java.



"They are sleeping cells that could be awake any time. One indication that they are active is that all terror bombings were always found to have links to ISIS," he said.



He said TNI has taken steps to prevent infiltration of ISIS into Indonesia via small outer islands such as the islands of Marore, Miangas, Tahuna, and Kalawu.



He said TNI has moved from the air, land and sea to intercept any attempt by Islamic militants in southern Philippines to cross the border to Indonesia.



The militants affiliated to ISIS are fighting the Philippines government military that are seeking to drive the Islamic rebels from Marawi, a city in southern Philippines.



The militants have occupied Marawi since last month, forcing Manila to send larger troops to that city.



Indonesian military authorities said the militants might flee the Philippines and were forced to cross the border to Indonesia.



Defence Minister Ryamizard Ryacudu even said there were 29 ISIS cells in the country.



Lawmaker Bobby Rizaldi of the Commission I of the House of Representatives supported the political decision of President Joko Widodo to involve the military (TNI) to uproot any ISIS cells in the country.



ISIS case is not an ordinary crime that should be handled only by police but it is a plot against the existence of the state, he said, adding, therefore, in line with the point 2 of Chapter 7 of the Law No. 34 of 2004 on TNI, the president should immediately order TNI to move.



"Certainly the existence of the cells need to be confirmed legally," he said.



Coordination between the related agencies is necessary to ensure that the steps to be taken is correct, not breaking any law, he said.



The Indonesian government has been worried that the Marawi takeover by the militants might inspire ISIS sympathizers in Indonesia.



General Gatot said Indonesia has to seriously watch developments in Marawi, which ISIS apparently wants to make its base to spread its control in Southeast Asia. (*)