Mexico asks Indonesian support for IPU chairman nomination
2 hours ago | 282 Views
Jakarta (ANTARA News) - Mexican Ambassador to Indonesia Frederico Salas delivered a message to the Indonesian parliament to support Mexico in the nomination for the chairman of the Inter Parliamentary Union (IPU).
After a meeting with Salas in the parliament complex here on Monday, House of Representatives Deputy Speaker Fadli Zon said that the ambassador had informed him about the nomination of Mexican politician, Gabriela Cuevas Barron, to become IPUs President for 2017-2020.
The IPU leadership chair for that period will fall on the Latin American country through an election held on the 137th Assembly of IPU in St. Petersburg, Russian Federation, this October.
"Indonesia can give its support to Mexico considering our tight and long-lasting friendship," Zon noted.
In addition, Ambassador Salas also met Inter-Parliamentary Cooperation Committee (BKSAP) chair Nurhayati Ali Assegaf in her office.
Assegaf lauded the measure taken by the ambassador to gain support for the Mexican candidacy, which also showed the significant role played by Indonesia in the IPU. (*)
