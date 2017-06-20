Batan, Kimia Farma produce radiopharmacy products

Serpong, Banten (ANTARA News) - The Indonesian National Nuclear Energy Agency (Batan) and state-owned pharmaceutical company PT. Kimia Farma have produced five radiopharmacy products that are in use.



"Those products are the result of research and development on radiopharmaceuticals and radioisotopes," Minister of Research, Technology, and Higher Education Mohamad Nasir stated at the launch of the products here on Monday.



Meanwhile, President Director of PT. Kimia Farma Honesti Basyir noted that until now, Batan has produced 11 products that have received distribution license numbers from the Food and Drug Supervisory Agency (BPOM).



PT. Kimia Farma has received registration numbers from the BPOM for several of its products, one of which is the radiopharmaceutical MDP or methylene diphosphonate kit that is useful in checking the spread of cancer in the bones.



The other products are the radiopharmaceutical MIBI or methoxyisobutylisonitrile kit to diagnose cardiac perfusion, DTPA or diethylene triamine pentaacetic acid radiopharmaceutical kit to diagnose renal perfusion and assess GFR or the glomerular filtration rate, Samarium-153 ethylenediamine tetra for palliative therapy for bone metastases, and Iodine-131 metaiodobenzyl guanidine to diagnose neuroblastoma cancer, which is found in children.(*)