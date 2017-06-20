TNI chief lauds Philippines` military attempts to muffle ISIS in Marawi

Tarakan, N Kalimantan (ANTARA News) - Indonesian Military (TNI) commander General Gatot Nurmantyo lauded the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) for their hard work to muffle ISIS terror in Marawi.



"On this occasion, I congratulate AFP for their achievement towards dampening ISIS movement in Marawi and killing 257 terrorists," he stated, during the inauguration of the Maritime Command Center (MCC) here, on Monday.



According to Gatot, the initiative by the Philippines is a warning for Indonesia, as well as Malaysia, to counter ISIS, considering its sleeper cells that exist in both countries.



Therefore, Philippines, Indonesia and Malaysia must involve in trilateral cooperation and agreement to facilitate exchange of information.



"The speed and accuracy of information is needed to determine early anticipatory measures to prevent ISIS from entering the country," Gatot remarked.



Moreover, the authorities must also be aware of the possibility of ISIS members leaving Marawi posing as refugees, he added.



Security has been tightened in Indonesia, where 16 of the regions have sleeper cells of ISIS, according to TNI.



The addition of troops and the deployment of warships, submarines, and aircraft for patrols have been carried out primarily in border areas of North Sulawesi and North Kalimantan, such as Marore Island, Miangas, Morotai, and Talaud.(*)