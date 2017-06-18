Indonesian supermarket opened in Qatar

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - A supermarket selling Indonesian products was opened in the Messaieed City, located around 40 kilometers from Doha, Qatar.



The Indonesian supermarket, called KWIQ Supermarket, was officially opened to the public on June 17 by Indonesian Ambassador to Qatar Muhammad Basri Sidehabi, as quoted from the official website of the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Monday.



"This Indonesian supermarket serves as a concrete manifestation of Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs A.M. Fachirs instruction during a coordination meeting last month," Sidehabi noted.



The deputy minister had instructed the Indonesian representative to focus on feasible and concrete efforts and to dare to innovate for the benefit of the people, he said.



The supermarket is expected to encourage the Indonesian diaspora to develop businesses in Qatar as well as to serve as a platform for Indonesian businessmen keen to expand their business in Qatar.



The plan to set up an Indonesian supermarket was initiated by the KWIQ cooperative group.



Head of the KWIQ cooperative group Kartini Sarsilaningsih said Indonesian citizens living in Messaieed and Wakrah are keen to support the plan to set up an Indonesian supermarket in Qatar.



Sasilaningsih said the business holds high potential, adding that the Government of Qatar is currently conducting diversification of products following the diplomatic rift with several gulf countries.



She hoped that in future, the Indonesian supermarket would gain greater support from Indonesian business entities and producers that are looking to expand their business in Qatar.



"For now, the supermarket has set a target to function as a distributor for Indonesian products since it has a business network," she revealed.



The supermarket has been supported by the Indonesian Business Association in Qatar and is selling Indonesian products, such as food and beverages and household appliances.



It also serves costumers online through the website: www.supermarket.kwiqatar.com.(*)